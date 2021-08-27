Layton man arrested for allegedly sexually abusing Logan child

LOGAN — A 36-year-old Layton man has been arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a Logan child 15 years ago. Carlos Sosa was booked temporarily into the Cache County Jail Thursday afternoon.

According to court records, prosecutors filed a criminal case against Sosa earlier this month. It includes two counts of sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

Logan City Police investigators report the crimes allegedly occurred in 2006.

Sosa was immediately released from jail on pretrial supervision. He is scheduled to be arraigned in 1st District Court September 7 and could face up to 15 years in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com