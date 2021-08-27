West Point Utah woman killed in Soda Springs motorcycle crash

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho — A 65-year-old West Point, Utah woman died in a motorcycle crash Friday morning in Soda Springs, Idaho. The crash occurred along 2nd South Street, also known as US Highway 30.

Idaho State Police report Susan Brown was driving a 2004 Harley Davidson. As she was exiting the Maverik parking lot at 10 E. 2nd S. to turn west, she was side swiped by a 2006 GMC Sierra Pickup with a horse trailer that was westbound in the right lane.

Police indicate Brown was wearing a helmet and succumbed to her injuries on scene.

The driver of the pickup, Eugene Hullinger, 67, and his passenger Margery Hullinger, 65, both of Manila, Utah were not injured.

ISP reports U.S. Highway 30 was blocked for approximately one hour in both directions. This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police with assistance from Soda Springs Police Department and the Caribou Sheriff’s Office.

will@cvradio.com