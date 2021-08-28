Fallen Utah Marine remembered at local patriotic event

Pentagon officials have announced that Marine Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover was among 13 U.S. service members killed by a terrorist bombing in Afghanistan on Thursday. Hoover hailed from Utah and his family still resides in Sandy (Image courtesy of Facebook).

NORTH LOGAN – Among the veterans honored by name during a benefit concert here Friday evening was Utah’s most recent fallen hero, Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover of the U.S. Marine Corps.

Hoover was one of 13 U.S. service members killed Thursday by a devastating suicide bombing at the Kabul Airport in Afghanistan. That blast injured another 12 American troops and killed more than 150 Afghan civilians.

That news of Hoover’s ties to Utah came as a hurtful surprise to many local residents attending the benefit concert hosted by the Cache Valley Veterans Association here at Elk Ridge Park because the Pentagon had only identified the new U.S. fatalities late that afternoon.

The announcement of Hoover’s death was greeted with hushed silence in the midst of a solemn flag and honor guard ceremony that began the local event.

Equally shocked by the news, Gov. Spencer Cox quickly ordered flags to be flown at half-mast at all state facilities and public property until sunset on Aug. 30 in memory of Hoover and the other victims of the terrorist attack.

“We are devastated to hear of the passing of Staff Sgt. Taylor Hoover,” Cox said in a prepared statement. “Staff Sgt. Hoover served valiantly as a Marine and died serving his countrymen as well as America’s allies in Afghanistan.

“We honor his tremendous bravery and commitment to his country, even as we condemn the senseless violence that resulted in his death.”

Hoover was a former resident of Midvale and a 2008 graduate of Hillcrest High School. He joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2010. At the time of his death, Hoover and other U.S. service members were providing security for operations intended to evacuate U.S. citizens and Afghans trying to flee the recent takeover of Afghanistan by Taliban insurgents.

Members of Utah’s congressional delegation quickly joined Cox in expressing their sympathy for Hoover’s family and their grief at his untimely passing.

While saying that burying a child is a wound no parent should bear, Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) praised Hoover’s dedication to duty.

“He died completing a mission to save his countrymen and civilians from evil and oppression,” Lee emphasized. “He lived the Marine Corps motto by living and dying always faithful.”

Rep. Blake Moore (R-District 1) echoed similar sentiments while commemorating Hoover’ sacrifice and legacy.

“He spent his last moments serving our state and nation,” Moore explained. “We’ll never forget his unwavering devotion.”

Rep. Chris Stewart (R-District 2) tweeted his “full support and immeasurable gratitude” to the members of Hoover’s family now living in Sandy.

Rep. Burgess Owens (R-District 3) expressed both heartbreak at the loss of U.S. military lives and anger because he viewed their sacrifice as avoidable if the ongoing evacuation had been properly planned by the “feckless” Biden administration.

Elk Ridge Park in North Logan is slated as the site of several patriotic events this weekend.

Those include the four-day “Cost of Freedom” display of a replica of the Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall; the staging of the annual Michael J. Allred Ride for the Fallen motorcycle tour from that location today; and a non-denominational field church service on Sunday morning.

Organizers of those events pledged that Staff Sgt. Hoover would be remembered in the thoughts and prayers of the participants in those events.