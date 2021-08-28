Lofthouse carries Mountain Crest to first win

After being out scored 65-0 in the first two second halves of the season, the Mountain Crest defense shut down Box Elder in the second half to get their first win 20-7. The Bees ran only 10 offensive plays in the third quarter and the Mustang defense came up with two big plays in the fourth quarter to put the game away.

With just over eight minutes left in the game Mountain Crest blocked a punt and recovered the ball at the Box Elder 15, which ended with a Preston Lofthouse 11 yard touchdown run. On the next drive Box Elder drove down into the red zone before QB Cooper Stevenson was picked off on the goal line. The Mustangs ran out the clock for their first win of the season.

Preston Lofthouse finished 7-17 for 55 yards but was able to carry the Mustang offense with 153 yards on 25 carries, losing 10 on the last two kneel downs of the game. Lofthouse scored on rushes of 11 and 22 yards and had a 46 yard touchdown rush called back on a holding penalty in the fourth quarter. He lead the Mustang rushing attack that finished with 290 yards on 45 carries, including running back Carson Olsen adding 89 yards on 10 carries. 13 of the Mustangs’ 18 first downs came on the ground.

Box Elder came into the game averaging 182 yards per game on 38 rushes, but were held to 137 yards on 28 carries. 29 of which came on a fake punt in the first quarter. Running back Easton White had 189 yards on 29 carries and a score, a 6.5 yard average, but was held to just 38 yards on ten carries. 11 of the Bees’ rushes were for zero or negative yards. Box Elder was one of 10 on third downs, but did convert two fourth downs.

Mountain Crest’s secondary has struggled to start the season, giving up over 400 yards last week against Wasatch, and coach Gunter tried to take advantage with very little success. The Bees had only attempted 27 passes in the first two games of the season, completing 14 and Stevenson was only 9-20 for 81 yards and one interception against the Mustangs. Stevenson was also sacked twice by the Mustangs. Box Elder also struggled to hold onto the ball putting it on the turf four times, but was able to recover each time.

Mountain Crest scored first for the second straight game but a bobbled snapped left them with only six points. Box Elder scored on Dax Sumko’s 34 yard run on the next possession before they were shut out the rest of the game. Coach Kearns’ squad scored their first points in the second half of the season and held their first lead in the second half on their way to their first victory, doubling their season total of 10 points coming into the game.

Up next the Mustangs host Bonneville to close out the pre-region schedule.