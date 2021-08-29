Carol Rhodes Anderson passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by loving family on August 28, 2021. Carol was born on October 4, 1945 in Tremonton, Utah to Rosco J. and Navelle Nielson Rhodes. Carol was proud to be raised in East Garland, Utah and said it was the best place for kids to grow up. Her childhood was idyllic as she lived the carefree life of rural Utah and was raised right by caring parents. Carol graduated from Bear River High School and attended Weber State University.

Carol married her high school sweetheart, Curtis Cornwall Anderson, on November 6, 1964 in the Logan Utah LDS Temple. Carol and Curtis settled in Bothwell, Utah where they raised 7 children. Carol loved being a wife and mother and gave selflessly to make sure her family was loved and cared for. Being a wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother were her greatest moments and brought her the most joy and love.

Carol lived a life of service. Whether it was for her family, friends, neighbors, or coworkers she always cared for and gave to them selflessly. Carol always found time to be there for each of her children’s activities, somehow making each one of them feel they were raised by the best mom ever. Once her children were grown, her grandchildren and great grandchildren were now the recipients of her selfless acts, picking them up from school, helping with homework, and taking them with her to the senior care centers.

Carol’s family has been amazed and has admired her for the number of relationships with friends and family she has maintained and nourished until her last day. Carol loved her relationships and enjoyed countless hours visiting in person or on the phone, always inquiring about their families and if there was anything she could do to help.

Carol was active in the LDS church fulfilling many callings throughout her life. Carol also worked at La-Z-Boy where she again touched so many lives with her generosity and friendship. The senior care centers were another great love of service for Carol, she spent countless hours visiting with residents providing comfort and friendship.

Carol is survived by her children: Nels (Mary), Holbrook, ID; Lisa (Mark), Alpine, UT; Cara (Dennie), Thatcher, UT; Crista (Shane), Tremonton, UT; Leslie (Ladd), Lindon, UT; Nolan (Terri), Deweyville, UT, Hollie (deceased), 21 beloved grandchildren, and 15 great grandchildren with two more expected soon. Carol is also survived by her siblings: Diane Coombs, Don Rhodes, Neil Rhodes, and Joe Rhodes.

Carol is preceded in death by both her parents, Rosco J. and Navelle Nielson Rhodes, husband, Curtis Cornwall Anderson, daughter, Hollie Anderson Robinson, and 2 grandchildren, Loren and Lynn Hudson.

A viewing will be held on Friday, September 3, 2021 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m.

The funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 12:00 p.m.

A viewing will be held prior to the funeral service from 10:30- 11:30 a.m.

All services will be held at the Tremonton Stake Center, 660 North 300 East, Tremonton, Utah.

The funeral service will be live streamed at www.ruddfuneralhome.com on her obituary page.

Carol will be buried at the Bothwell Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.