Carolyn Jensen Davis, 83, loving Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Sister and Friend, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 30, 2021, at Maple Springs Assisted Living Facility.

Carolyn was born on March 5, 1938, in Brigham City, Utah to DeLore Roosevelt Jensen and Margaret Hawkins Gunnell. She married Orville LaRue Davis on February 1, 1955. They had two daughters, Jean & Tammy.

Carolyn was a very loving & giving person. She loved her family and especially enjoyed her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved serving in the Primary, Library and working in the Extraction Program.

Carolyn is preceded in death by her husband, LaRue Davis; her parents, DeLore & Margaret Jensen; sister & brother-in-law, Sharlene & Clifton Ottley.

She is survived by her two daughters, Jean (Dennis) Decker & Tammy (Mike) Lott. 5 grandchildren: Elder Garrett Decker (South Carolina- Columbia Mission), McKell (Seth) Simmons, Nathan (Lindsey) Lott, Jake (Beth) Lott & Kinsey (Tyler) Hokanson. Along with 10 great grandchildren. Two brothers, Leon (Marge) Jensen & Steve (Ann) Jensen, and sister, Sue (Max) Jensen.

A private funeral service for the family will be held at the Brigham City 7th/ 29th Ward Building (531 N. 100 W.) on Friday, September 3, 2021, at 11:00 A.M.

A private viewing will be held on Friday, from 10-10:45 A.M.

A video recording of the service will be available within 24-48 hours after the service.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery.

The family would like to thank Rudd Funeral Home for their service, and also Maple Springs Assisted Living & Hospice for all their help.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.