Chef Bryan frequents his Preston roots

Chef Brian Woolley works on a dish in the KUTV Ch. 2 kitchen.

PRESTON – For over 22-years a smiling Chef Bryan Woolley has been making gourmet dishes with one hand on a skillet and the other on a spatula for his KUTV (channel 2) audiences. Cooking with Chef Bryan takes simple and common ingredients to make gourmet meals.

Cache Valley Daily caught up Woolley while visiting his mother in Preston, recently.

Since the exit of Fred Wix – the Gabby Gourmet – in 2002, Woolley has been the chef on KUTV; before that, he spent eight years on KSTU FOX 13. He claims to be the longest-running TV chef on air in the United States today.

Woolley does guest appearances on other networks and food fairs. He also writes newspaper columns and teaches classes at the University of Utah.

“In my mother’s generation, everything came from the basic ingredients,” Woolley said. “Many people have lost the ability to cook at home from what they have in their kitchen.”

He said food has a way of bringing people together.

“Food makes people happy,” Woolley added. “I want people to cook and find joy in eating good food.”

“When Mormons meet, they eat,” he quipped. “Its true food is a common denominator for people to come together and find common ground.”

That’s why they have state dinners, group dinners, even church dinners so people can enjoy each others’ company, he said.

To reach a wider audience, the enterprising cook decided he needed a web page, so he enrolled in a Salt Lake Community College web page design class and created his own site.

Woolley has published a cookbook and has another in production. The copy and photos used in the books are all his own works.

His stage presence may have gotten a start in high school when he competed and won a prestigious Preston High School music competition. His mother Louise also won the competition when she was a student at PHS.

The accomplished tenor graduated from Utah State University with a degree in music education studying under Michael Ballam. After that he was a student teacher at Bear River High School.

Then, his life turned to food.

Woolley’s mother Louise said that even as a youngster when he would go over to friend’s house for dinner, if he liked the dinner he would ask for a recipe if he thought it tasted good.

“We tried to make the recipe he brought home,” she said. “People didn’t hide their recipes like they do today. They were willing to share them back then.”

Woolley lives in the Salt Lake area, but he still frequents his roots in Preston to spend time with his mother. For the most part she won’t let Bryan lift a pan or turn on the stove.

“He is still my little boy and I cook for him when he comes home,” Louise said. ”He is still my little boy when he comes to my house.”

But when he comes home, she has a few chores around the house for him to do. On a recent visit, he ground wheat and put it into storage containers. The two also experiment with food.

“Today, we are going to cook up five different types of rice,” his mother said. “Then we will see how we can use them better.”

Bryan said growing up his mother specialized in baking pies, bread, and cookies, all from scratch. There were no mixes on the grocery store shelf.

“He makes it sound like his life as a chef was always easy. The thing is he has had some difficult times,” she said. “He wasn’t that good of a cook when he first started. It took time.”

Chef Bryan’s ingredients can be found at any grocery store. He tries to get people to not have a cupboard of things they only use once, then it stays on the shelf collecting space.

“Good food comes from good ingredients.” Wooley said. “You don’t always have to have exotic ingredients to make delicious food.”

As a television chef he has to come up with 300 new delicious recipes a year and be able to present them live.

“I think we get along well in the studio. I cook lunch for my coworkers,” he said. “Lindsay Stores likes anything Mexican food, Ron Bird likes chicken and Mary Nickles wants anything healthy.”

Woolley said he has reached the goal he had as a young chef but he continues to bring people together one meal at a time.