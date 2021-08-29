Christy Leigh VanCamp Nicholas

Christy Nicholas, 56, returned home to her Heavenly Father on August 27, 2021. She was born on May 29, 1965, in Tremonton, Utah, the daughter of Sherry VanCamp. She grew up in Tremonton and graduated from Bear River High School in 1983. Christy was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, and she married Robert Nicholas in the Logan LDS Temple on June 29, 2018.

Christy loved exploring with Robert in their RV and riding their side by side. She loved shopping and finding deals; she could always find a sale or a coupon. She loved cooking family recipes and perfecting her own; everyone loved her homemade chicken noodle soup and cheese ball. She enjoyed spending time with family and friends and supporting them in their various activities and accomplishments. She loved everything related to jewelry, clothes, purses, shoes, and the colors pink and purple.

She is survived by her husband, Robert of Preston; her children, Jade (Breann) Wood of Willard, Brayden Wood of Malad, Garet (Ashley) Wood of Greeley, CO, and Shayli (Kevin) Larsen of Idaho Falls, Robert’s children; Zena, Alexa, and Seth of No. Logan. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Gianni, Lily, Rylee, Kinzlie, Rhett, Everlie, and Owen, who she loved with all her heart. Also surviving is her sister, Debbie Butterfly of Phoenix; and uncle, Robert (Becky) Napoli of North Ogden, and aunts Denise (Kevin) John of Riverside and Lori (Bob) Culver of Smithfield.

She was preceded in death by her mother Sherry VanCamp, grandparents George and LaRene Napoli, and aunts Kathy Perez and Marilee Peterson.

A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 9-10 A.M. at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home (111 N. 100 E.- Tremonton).

A graveside service will follow at 11 A.M. held at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.

A recording of the graveside service will be uploaded to her obituary page on the website within 24-48 hours after the service.

