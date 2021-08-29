Kenneth E Nield, 94, passed away August 28, 2021 at his home in Montpelier. Kenneth was born December 9, 1926, to William Edward and Viola Marie Laughter Nield. He was a life-long resident of Montpelier and graduated from Montpelier High School in May of 1946.

Kenneth served a two-year mission for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints to the Central States mission, serving in Montana.

Kenneth married Elva Kunz April 15, 1949 in the Logan Temple.

He was in the sand and gravel business with his father and brother, Max. Later he worked at Central Farmers and then at Monsanto until his retirement in 1990.

He was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints serving in many different callings. He served with his sweetheart as ordinance workers in the Logan Temple for eight years.

Kenneth is survived by his wife, Elva, daughter, Vickie (Steven) Nate, son, Keven (Jocelyn) Nield, daughter, Loye (Ted) McCracken, daughter, Melinda (Brian) Northup, Son, Thad (Jeanne) Nield, brother, Thomas Seth (Karen) Nield, two sisters-in-law-Marion Nield and Bonnie Nield and two brother-in-law, Chris Henderson and Allen Bagley.

Kenneth’s posterity consists of five children, twenty-two grand children and forty-seven and three quarters great grandchildren.

Kenneth was preceded in death by his parents, five sisters, three brothers and one great grandson, Jacob Steven Nate.

Funeral services will be held at the Montpelier first/forth Ward Chapel on September 4, 2021 at 12 noon.

A viewing will be held at the church prior to services from 11 am to 11:45 am.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.