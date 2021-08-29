June 18, 1940 – August 27, 2021 (age 81)

Celebrating the Life of Kitty K. Silvernagel

Kitty Kay Silvernagel, beloved mother, devoted wife, trusted confidant, pie maker extraordinaire, family history expert, easy listening music lover, fearsome card player, and eternal friend to all who knew her, peacefully lost her battle with cancer on Friday evening, August 27th, 2021, surrounded by her loving family in Preston, Idaho. She recently celebrated her 81st birthday.

Kitty was born on June 18th, 1940 in Springfield, Ohio to Marguerite A. Knotts and Edward L. Williams. She was their only child growing up in the wake of the Great Depression. As a child, she loved playing marbles in the alley behind her home and collected the neighborhood cats as her own until her mother discovered they were the source of her allergies and asthma. She especially loved the 1950’s with its iconic style, music, and dance, especially Elvis Presley. She graduated high school in 1958 in Springfield, Ohio. Soon after she landed her dream job at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base in Fairborn, Ohio as a clerk stenographer. For the next 30 years, she served her country in the U.S. and the Philippines, eventually becoming the Administrative Assistant to the Commander of the National Air and Space Intelligence Center at Wright Patterson Air Force Base.

While working at Wright Patterson, Kitty met a handsome airman, Leonard C. Silvernagel. To quote from her journal “He would tell you that I pursued him, but believe me, it was the opposite”. Kitty and Leo were married in Springfield, Ohio at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church on January 13th, 1962. They are the proud parents of 4 daughters, 10 grandchildren, and 2 great-grandchildren. They were married for nearly 60 years.

Following their conversion to the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in 1972, Kitty and Leo were sealed in the Alberta, Canada Temple in 1973. Thereafter Kitty devoted her time to serving in the church. She loved family history and temple work and worked tirelessly to help others find their ancestors and worship in the temple. Kitty and Leo served missions together in Beirut, Lebanon, and Rome, Italy archiving and preserving ancient manuscripts for use by religious scholars. They participated in the opening of the Rome, Italy Temple, where they served as temple service missionaries in 2019.

Kitty loved being surrounded by her family and friends and cooking and baking for them. Everyone enjoyed her amazing pies. Kitty loved playing games with her family and friends. She especially enjoyed teaching and playing card games and always won.

Kitty is survived by her husband; Leonard C. Silvernagel, her 4 daughters and their husbands; Lori and Kevin Reynolds, Lynne and David Tenny, Valerie and Eric Gentry, and Jill and Ryan Moncur; and by 10 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

Kitty’s family will celebrate her life on Thursday, September 2nd at 11:00 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 213 South 200 East in Preston, Idaho.

A visitation will be held at the church from 9:30 to 10:30 am prior to the services.

Graveside dedication services will be held at the Utah Veterans Cemetery and Memorial Park in Bluffdale, Utah on Thursday, September 2nd at 3:30 pm.

Friends may share memories and condolences with the family at: www.franklincountyfuneral.com



Kitty’s family requests that friends and neighbors do an unsolicited act of kindness for someone in her honor in lieu of sending flowers.