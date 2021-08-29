Our beloved mother, grandmother and great grandmother, Panela “Pam” Nancy Totten, passed away peacefully on August 26, 2021, in Brigham City, Utah, at the age of 88. She was born on March 8, 1933, in Berkeley, California to Prentice Norton and Nancy Chambliss.

Pam married her best friend and eternal companion, Walter Patrick Totten, on September 4, 1964, in San Francisco, California. Together, with their four children, they began their journey and were later sealed for time and all eternity in the Oakland California Temple.

Her greatest joy was her family. She showed a profound reverence for the stories of her ancestors and shared their art, histories, and treasured items with each generation of her growing posterity. As much as Pam loved her children, her heart swelled to overflowing when her grandchildren were around: Her beautiful legacy will live on through the jewels of her crown, her cherished children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

Always outgoing and kind, Pam loved everyone she encountered. When she was 70, she showed a tremendous ability to conquer new challenges when she became a licensed school bus driver. Pam loved games—watching and playing. She often won games that required memory and a quick mind and thrilled in teaching others her winning strategies. For many years together, Pam and Walter, found joy in establishing new homes, renovating them, and making them inviting places to share with friends and family.

Pam was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and deeply loved serving in her various church callings throughout her life. In recent years, as her health became more tenuous, she moved into the Willow Glen care center in Brigham City, UT, where she was doted on by members of the caring staff. Until the final day of her life, she remained able, caring, engaging, and purposefully faithful.

Pam is survived by her husband, Walter Totten; her children, Marc Totten, David Fraidenburg, Matthew Totten, Karen Wilson, and many beloved grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, August 31, 2021 at 12 p.m., and preceded by a viewing from 11-11:30 a.m. Both will be held at the Garland Tabernacle building located at 140 West Factory Street, Garland, Utah, 84312.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.