Utah Gov. Spencer Cox to visit Cache Valley Monday

As a sign of his commitment to supporting rural Utah, Gov. Spencer Cox will visit Cache Valley on Monday.

LOGAN – Gov. Spencer Cox is scheduled to visit Cache Valley on Monday.

The governor will meet with local business leaders to discuss their expansion plans and better understand the impact of recent labor shortages, according to spokesperson Rossina Lake.

Cox’s itinerary will include a meeting with representatives of the Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce in Room 840 of the Bridgerland Technical College from noon to 1 p.m. and a tour of the Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection (CRIC) facility from 2 to 3 p.m.

The goal of Cox’s visit here is to foster regional success throughout rural Utah, Lake added, and demonstrate his continuing commitment to his previously-announced “One Utah Roadmap” plan.

The “One Utah Roadmap” plan was issued in January to guide the first 500 days of the new Cox administration. That plan outlined policy priorities and action items intended to fulfill campaign promises made by Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson.

The roadmap lists six key priorities. They are economic advancement, including ways that he state can develop talent, incentivize business and foster innovation; educational innovation and investment, including recruiting and retaining quality teachers and supporting at-risk learners; rural development, including meeting critical infrastructure and policy needs; health security, including fighting the continuing COVID-19 pandemic and addressing social health issues; equality and opportunity, including improvement of racial and gender disparities in state government; and state government efficiency, including investing in state employees and enhancing their responsiveness to Utah residents.

More than 100 community leaders from across the state participated in the development of the “One Utah Roadmap.” Cox has promised that the plan will be “… lovingly consulted over the next year and beyond. The road ahead will have detours, yield signs, fast and slow speeds as well as bridges which we will navigate … to improve the lives of all Utahns.”

The Bridgerland Technical College is located at 1301 North, 600 West in Logan.

The Cache Refugee and Immigrant Connection is located at 1115 North, 200 East in Logan.