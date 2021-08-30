3,329 new COVID cases reported in Utah Monday

A weekend total of 3,329 new coronavirus infections were reported Monday by the Utah Department of Health, including 1,604 cases Friday, 1,129 Saturday and 601 Sunday. The Friday total is the most in one day since late January.

School-aged children account for 715 of Monday’s cases, about 21 percent of the total.

A Box Elder County woman, between the ages of 25-44 who was hospitalized at the time of her death, is one of the five COVID deaths included in the Monday report. There are 2,628 Utahns who have died from the virus over the course of the pandemic and 124 of them are in northern Utah.

There were 23,206 Utahns tested since Friday which means more than 3.1 million people have been tested in Utah and almost 5.7 million total tests have been administered the last 18 months.

In northern Utah 169 new COVID cases were reported and the district’s total case count grew to 24,562. There are now 23,705 considered to be “recovered”. Within the Bear River Health District 1,090 people have been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests increased to 1,263 a day. Total positive cases in Utah during the pandemic now number 459,875.

Currently 76,920 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated and 167,110 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

As of Monday 465 patients are hospitalized in Utah, two more than on Friday and 178 of them are in intensive care units, seven fewer than Friday. Exactly 21,131 Utahns have been hospitalized with the virus during the pandemic.

The new seven-day rolling average for percent positivity of “people over people” is up from to 15.1 percent and the rolling seven-day average for percent positivity of “tests over tests” increased to 10.8 percent.

Included in Idaho’s Monday COVID update are 2,330 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 218,851. Case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,315 total positive cases in Franklin County, 459 in Bear Lake County and 400 in Oneida County.