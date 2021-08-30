August 29, 2021

Beverly Crane Burns, 94, a beloved and beautiful wife, mother, and grandmother (which was her favorite title) was reunited in heaven with her husband, Alvin Demar Burns, and their baby girl on August 29, 2021. What a glorious reunion!

Grandma Burns, as we loving called her, was most grateful for her 2 children, 10 grandkids, 37 great grandkids, and 3 great great grandkids. Grandma Burns said she only wanted to be remembered for “tending all of her grandkids”. She will be remembered for that and much more. All of us that she loved so well and welcomed anytime into her home for ice cream, Oreos, and maybe her famous potato salad will miss her dearly and never forget her kindness and generosity. We know her 94 1/2 years spent on this earth were not wasted. She truly blessed all who know and love her.

Funeral services will be held on Monday, September 6, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. in the Preston Third Ward Chapel, 155 N. 2nd W., Preston, Idaho.

Viewings will be held on Sunday from 6-8 p.m. at Webb Funeral Home, 1005 South 800 East, Preston, Idaho and Monday from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at the church.

Interment will be in the Sutton Cemetery in Archer, Idaho.

