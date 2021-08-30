Chamber’s Leadership Institute aims to develop future leaders

LOGAN — On KVNU’s For the People program, Jamie Andrus, president of the Cache Valley Chamber of Commerce said it was an honor to have Governor Spencer Cox visit with the chamber on Monday.

“So we put together a terrific lunch at (Bridgerland Technical College). We did it there and the culinary arts students and their chef and instructor did the food for us, and it was wonderful,” she said.

The chamber is holding what is being called a Leadership Institute with the theme “Building Future Leaders for Businesses and the Community”.

“Other chambers do this, usually it’s the bigger chambers. It is for emerging leaders, it is a little bit like a mini MBA, if you will. One day a month and it’s a cohort, so 20 to 25 people sign up and they attend every session from September to May.”

The instruction includes learning advanced leadership principles from local experts, exploring key community issues and local government, including how Cache County’s administrative set-up differs from other counties in the state.

Also a day on Capitol Hill with the Utah Legislature.

For more information, visit www.cachechamber.com or email laura@cachechamber.com.