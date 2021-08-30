On Saturday, August 28, 2021, Dennis J. Billings, loving husband and father of five, passed away in Perry, UT, at age 79, after a battle with cancer.

Dennis was born on March 28, 1942, in Brigham City, UT, to Harper and Thelma Billings.

In high school, he played in the Marching Band and Pep Band and on the Wrestling Team at Box Elder High School, then went to Williams High School where he was on the Football Team.

After high school, Dennis served as a radio operator for the US Marine Corps, earning the rank of Corporal, E-4, in addition to expert marksmanship and good conduct.

After his honorable discharge from the military, he worked at Alteck Lancing making speakers for radios in California. He moved to Utah and married Carol Butler. He worked at Hill Air Force Base as a Radar Analyst and Avionics receiving many awards for his excellence and inventions. While working at Hill AFB, he worked on the Cherry Farm and co-owned Tripple B Ranch. After his retirement from Hill AFB, he was a Court Work Supervisor at the First District Juvenile Court.

His hobbies were camping, scouting where he enjoyed serving as a Scout Leader, Webelo Leader, Cub Master, and enjoyed spending time with his family. He was unendingly proud of all his children and grandchildren, which he mentioned often. His quick wit was passed down to all generations.

Anyone who knew him, knew that he was a hard worker and would do anything for anyone. He was often saying to his loved ones “do you need anything?” and would deliver more than was asked for.

He will be remembered for his strength of body, mind, and character, with a kind heart, always selflessly thinking of others. He was a man of great integrity, he was honest, dependable, trustworthy, quiet, humble, and kind.

Dennis is survived by his wife, Carol Billings; children: Brian Billings, Stacey Lyon, Lance Billings, and Debra Hale; 19 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.

Dennis was preceded in death by his son: Richard Denton Billings and his parents: Harper and Thelma Billings.

The family would like to thank everyone for the kindness and love everyone has sent and have always shown to Dennis.

He was a Marine through and through and lived up to the Marine Corps motto: Semper Fi, which in Latin means “Always Faithful.” Love and dedication to family.

He will be reunited with his best dog pal, Lucky, and his son Richard.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 3, 2021, at 1:00 p.m. at the Perry 1st Ward Chapel, 1290 W 2950 S, Perry, Utah.

Viewings will be held the night before on Thursday, September 2, 2021, from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Myers Mortuary, 205 S 100 E, Brigham City, UT, and prior to the service on Friday, September 3, 2021, from 12:00 – 12:45 at the church.

Interment will be in the Willard Cemetery.

For information on the live stream event, go to the bottom of Dennis’s obituary on Myers Mortuary website at www.myers-mortuary.com, where you can also leave condolences for the family.