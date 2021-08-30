Fraud case moving forward against former funeral home directors

Gavel. Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

LOGAN — The case involving the former owners of a Logan funeral home accused of stealing money from their customers is moving forward after one of the men rejected a plea deal. Kent L. Nyman, a 73-year-old Providence man and his son, 47-year-old Lonnie K. Nyman, are accused of illegally selling pre-paid funeral trust accounts and using the money for their own purchases.

Both men appeared in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, Kent Nyman appearing in-person and Lonnie Nyman by web conference from the Utah State Prison. They are charged with a pattern of unlawful activity, unlawful dealing with property by fiduciary, and communications fraud, all second-degree felonies. Additionally, Lonnie Nyman was charged with theft by deception and financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult, also second-degree felonies.

Utah State Attorney Ryan Holtan told the court Kent Nyman had declined a plea deal, while negotiations are continuing with Lonnie Nyman. Both may require jury trials that could likely last longer than a week each.

According to prosecutors, the Nymans sold contracts for pre-need funeral plans totaling more than $775,000. Instead of placing the funds in trust accounts as required by law, the money was deposited into two bank accounts, used for operating expenses.

Investigators also claim, records showed both suspects used the funds to buy personal items. The purchases were made at fast food restaurants, sporting goods stores, as well as payments toward personal credit card balances.

Police interviewed both men. Kent Nyman stated his responsibility was primarily the sale and contracting for pre-need funeral plans, and he didn’t handle the financing. Lonnie Nyman would deposit the payments.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Fonnesbeck scheduled a status hearing for both men Nov. 8. She warned that if the cases go to trial, they may not take place until spring of summer 2022 at the earliest.

Lonnie Nyman is currently in prison after being convicted of trying to have sex with a teenage boy and other crimes. He was originally arrested in October 2018 after family members found photos of the boy on his computer tablet. He later accepted a plea deal and was ordered to serve two consecutive terms of 1-to-15-years.

Both men could each face up to 15 years in prison and a $10,000 fine.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

