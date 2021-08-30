Free classical concert slated at Why Sound studio Thursday

Internationally known concert pianist Miki Sawada will bring her 'Gather Hear Tour' to the Why Sound studio in Logan on Thursday.

LOGAN – An unusual classical music concert is slated for Thursday at the Why Sound studio on Federal Avenue in Logan.

The event will feature concert pianist Miki Sawada from Boston and is part of her Gather Hear Tour, an ongoing effort to perform in community gathering places in all 50 states.

Sawada’s itinerary lists 16 free concerts in 13 towns and cities throughout Utah in parks, theaters, restaurants, schools and libraries. She will perform shows in Salt Lake City, Ogden, St. George, Cedar City, Moab and other locations through Sept. 18.

Her performance in Logan on Thursday will highlight an arts party from 6 to 11 p.m.

Sawada is an internationally known concert pianist, thanks to performances throughout North America, Europe and Asia. She holds degrees from the Yale School of Music, the Eastman School of Music and Northwestern University. Sawada is also a part-time faculty member at the Heifetz International Music Institute at Mary Baldwin University in Virginia.

Sawada launched her Gather Hear Tour in Alaska in 2017. Its goal is to take classical music out of concert halls and into public venues in both urban and rural settings. By presenting classical music in a friendly and inclusive manner, Sawada hopes to create occasions for audience members to feel connected to the music and each other.

“As an ultra-marathon and trail runner,” Sawada says, “I have been looking forward to exploring the majestic land of Utah for quite some time … I know that I’ll have much to learn from the people and lands I encounter. In return, I hope to give back a meaningful and memorable experiences with music through my performances.”

The Gather Hear Tour in Utah is being supported by the Mundi Project, a non-profit organization that seeks to break down socio-economic and generational barriers by providing quality musical experiences for statewide audiences.

“Utah is an artistically vibrant state, but many residents still do not have the inclination to attend classical concerts,” explains Dr. Ruby Chou, the director of the Mundi Project.

“Perhaps that’s due to longstanding stereotypes of classic music or lack of accessibility for various reasons. But that’s where the Gather Hear Tour shines a light. Sawada brings her artistry to the people where they are and not only performs for them, but also engages with her audience to create a shared experience.”

Sawada’s concert on Thursday is free, but the public is advised that audience capacity at the Why Sound studio will be limited.