September 8, 1977 – August 28, 2021 (age 43)



Our loving mother, wife, daughter, sister, and friend, Jamie Lee (Norton) Carr, passed away on August 28, 2021. She was born on September 8, 1977 in Fort Carson, Colorado. Her family moved to Italy, and then Corrine, UT were they still live. Jamie graduated from Box Elder High School. She then attended Weber State University where she got her Associates degree.

Jamie married Specialist J.D. Carr on November 22, 1998 in Ogden, Utah, They were sealed in the Ogden temple a year later. They started their lives together by getting on a bus to Ft. Drum, NY on Christmas day. While in NY she gave birth to her beautiful daughter, Mailee Rae. They moved to Germany and finally returning to Brigham where they have stayed.

She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Jamie worked as a Lead Registrar for Brigham City Community Hospital for 16 years. Her first love was helping others. She liked camping, daisies, hippos and her nails. While blood may have only given Jamie 4 brothers and 1 sister during her life she acquired so many more.

She is survived by Husband, J.D.; Daughter, Mailee Rae; Mother, Larrie Norton; Siblings, Danny Norton, Michelle Richan, Eric (Tasha) Norton, Shaun (Melissa) Norton; her other children, Daughter Sami Greer and Son Jacob Danner.

She is preceded in death by her Grandparent’s McLaine and Dorothy Norton, Ned and Rae Beesley; Father Robert L. Norton, Sister in-law Cecilia Norton; Nephews Travis and Brandon Richan; and her unborn child.

A funeral service will be held on Saturday, September 4 at 11:00 am at the Corinne LDS Church, 2335 North 4000 West.

Viewings will be held on Friday, September 3, from 6-8 pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City.

Prior to the service on Saturday from 9-10:30 am.

Interment will be in the Corinne Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.