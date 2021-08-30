December 10, 1923 – August 24, 2021 (age 98)

Margaret Velda Jeppesen, wife of Robert S. Jeppesen and the daughter of Orvil and Lula Ellis passed away on August 24, 2021 in North Logan Utah. She was born on December 10, 1923 in Moreland Idaho.

Mrs. Jeppesen was proceeded in death by her husband Robert S. Jeppesen and her son Russell Jeppesen. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, David and Sharon Jeppesen, her grandchildren Christian Jeppesen (wife Kellie), Elisa Jackson (husband Michael) and Robert G Jeppesen (wife Frances) and great-grandson David and great-granddaughter Alaina.

Mrs. Jeppesen’s early life was in Moreland Idaho, where she attend school and later at the LDS Business School in Salt Lake City Utah. She met her future husband Robert in Moreland, Idaho. They were married and then Robert was drafted into the US Army during World War 2. He traveled to England where he became very ill. He was later transferred back to the United States and honorably discharged. The family relocated to Southern California and purchased a home in Hawthorne California in 1955. Robert worked in the aircraft manufacturing industry for many years.

Margaret was a homemaker and then worked at Merle Norman Cosmetics as a production worker and then as a supervisor. She retired at age 65 and then served as a service missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in North Carolina.

Following her mission, she served as a volunteer for the Hawthorne Community Hospital, the Hawthorne Friends of the Library, on the Hawthorne Park and Recreation board. She was awarded the title of a “Shero” for her long service to the community.

Margaret moved to North Logan to live with her son, David and later at the Gables assisted living home. She will be missed by all that knew her.

The funeral service will be held and at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 1105 E 2100 North, North Logan, UT at 11 AM on Thursday, September 2 2021.