September 7, 1961 – August 29, 2021 (age 59)

Mitchel Smith Williams, 59, passed away August 29, 2021 at the Heritage Park Health Care & Rehabilitation Center in Roy, Utah. He was born September 7, 1961 in Morgan, Utah the son of Walter Kent and Colleen Smith Williams. He married Diane Nelson on July 30, 2016 in Malad, Idaho.

He loved working with horses- training and racing them. He was an outrider for chariot racing and he enjoyed ponying at the flat track. He loved the outdoors, especially hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed riding his horse in the mountains. He made western-themed crafts and products.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Williams of Malad, Idaho; by three daughters, Natasha Limb of Morgan, Utah; Mackenzie (Brinton) Passey of Coleville, Utah; Stephanie (Valdemar) Watterson of Nibley, Utah; by 9 grandchildren; by a brother, Kirk S. (Pam) Williams of Slaterville, Utah; and by a sister, Melody Richardson of Midvale, Utah.

He was preceded in death by his parents, by a brother, Walter Sid Williams and by a sister, Holli Williams.

Graveside services will be held on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at noon in the Richmond Utah Cemetery.

A viewing will be held Thursday from 10:30-11:30 a.m. at the Richmond Stake Center, 135 W. Main, Richmond, Utah.

Interment will be in the Richmond Cemetery.

There will be a luncheon for family and friends immediately after the graveside services at the Richmond Stake Center.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at webbmortuary.com.