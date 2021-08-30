New trial set for Providence man accused of raping three women

LOGAN — A new trail date has been scheduled for a 24-year-old Providence man charged with raping three women. Wyatt D. Martin has been in jail since being arrested in October 2018.

Martin appeared in 1st District Court Monday morning. He was previously charged with two counts of rape, two counts object rape and one count of aggravated kidnapping, all first-degree felonies; along with obstructing justice, a second-degree felony; possession of a firearm by a restricted person, a third-degree felony; and three misdemeanors. The charges are part of three separate cases.

Defense attorney, Jeanne Campbell again requested a jury trial after two previous trial dates were canceled, partially due to COVID-19 precautions that limited in court proceedings. The four-day jury trial was scheduled for January 18-21.

The trial will involve the first victim, who claimed Martin raped her during a party at his home on Sept. 22, 2018. She said the assault took place in his bedroom, after she had been pressured to drink alcohol by other party goers.

The woman told police how Martin ripped her shirt off and threw her on a bed as she told him “no” and resisted. He allegedly told her to, “Just let it happen.” She also described trying to push the defendant away until he threatened to tie her up with a strap. She explained that she later had to seek medical care at a hospital because of the severity of her injuries after the rape.

Martin faces a fourth criminal case after allegedly fighting with another inmate in the Cache County Jail. In April, jail deputies staff reported the defendant got into a verbal argument with the other individual. During the fight, he punched the alleged victim in the side of the head, causing a laceration to the man’s ear.

Martin has pleaded not guilty to all of the charges, claiming that he was falsely accused. He was ordered to appear again in court Jan. 3 and could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

