Thomas “Jack” Jackson Smith

Thomas Jackson Smith “Jack”, 74, passed away on Monday, August 30, 2021. He was born on March 7, 1947, in Lewiston, Utah, to Thomas Earl and Kathryn Humphrey Smith. He was raised in Richmond and attended Park Elementary, North Cache High School and was the first graduating class from Sky View High School. After high school, he attended the University of Utah.

He served a full-time mission in Argentina for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. He married Margo Ann Bradshaw in the Logan Temple. They were married for 52 years. He served in many callings, including in the Bishopric, High Council, High Priest Group Leader, Elders Quorum Teacher, Young Men’s President, and Sunday School President.

Jack owned Yellow Cab of Ogden, Millstream Motel in Ogden, and J&J Autobody.

He loved old cars and restored classic cars and collected around 100 cars and showed them in the Millstream Classic Car Museum where people came from all over the world to enjoy them.

Jack was lighthearted, a jokester, very generous and kind-hearted.

The family would like to give a special thanks to Dr. Darek Eggleston and staff.

He is survived by his wife: Margo; children: Jennifer Ann Barnett (Brian), Diana Elizabeth Cobabe (William), Thomas Jackson Smith, Jr., Daniel LaRoy Smith (Jamie), Sarah Marie Charlesworth (Travis), Laura Leona Saucedo (Fil), Samuel Robert Smith (Emily), Jacob George Smith (Viktoria), and Kathryn Ila Winder (Danny); siblings: Leslie Smith (Nita), Ann Allred (Joe), and Marie Lundgreen (Allen); 25 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and sister Kathy Bravo.

Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Hargis Hill Ward, 80 N 100 W, Willard, UT.

A Viewing will be held prior from 9:00 – 10:30 at the church.

Interment will be in the Willard Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.myers-mortuary.com.