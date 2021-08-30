Trying to increase seat belt use amidst non-compliance and higher speeds

clickit.utah.gov/buckleup

STATE OF UTAH — The “Together For Life” campaign was recently launched with the goal of raising awareness about wearing a seat belt.

Data shows that in rural areas in Utah and across the country, seat belt use is lacking with the result being a higher number of fatalities.

On KVNU’s For the People program on Monday, Keri Fuhr, the occupant protection program manager for the Utah Highway Safety Office said there is something we can all do about it.

“The first step is making sure that you are wearing your seat belt 100 percent of the time and everyone in your vehicle buckles up,” she said.

Fuhr said in Utah most adults believe it’s important to wear their seat belt and support law enforcement in mandating it.

But despite that, not wearing a seat belt remains a leading risk factor for death or injury in our state.

Also special emphasis to being safe on the road is given over the summer months in what is known as the ‘100 deadliest days’. She said data on how we’ve done this summer will be released after Labor Day.

“But I can tell you, the year 2021 and driving behavior has been just unpredictable. We’ve seen a large number of crashes, far greater than years past, and high speeds, people speeding above 100 (mph). Just a lot of risk taking.”

She said it just isn’t worth it. Trying to save one or two seconds by speeding and not buckling up is a dangerous combination that leads to more fatalities.