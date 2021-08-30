USU issues Code Blue Alert about alleged recent burglaries and suspicious activity

Old Main at Utah State University.

LOGAN — The first day of fall semester for Utah State students came with a warning from police to be on the lookout for suspicious behavior. The Code Blue Alert was issued Monday afternoon to students, faculty and staff on the Logan Campus.

The alert stated that over the past week, several incidents had been reported about individuals attempting to enter others’ premises or otherwise exhibiting suspicious behavior.

The incidents are being investigated by Utah State University Police. No arrests have been made.

The alert cautioned that even though it is never possible to eliminate all risks of becoming the target of a crime, police suggested several tips for reducing risk. The suggestions included:

– Keep belongings secured and dorm and vehicle doors locked.

– Always be aware of surroundings.

– If anyone is concerned for their safety, trust their instincts and call the police.

