February 15, 1948 – August 25, 2021 (age 73)

Wednesday, the 25th of August, 2021, William Stanley Richardson, loving husband and father of six children, passed away at his home in Beaverton, Oregon after his 13-year-long battle with cancer. Bill was born in Logan, Utah on February 15, 1948 to Sara Cooley and Stan Richardson.

Bill earned a bachelor’s degree in electrical engineering from Utah State University and a master’s degree from Arizona State University. His professional career involved designing computer integrated circuits for 23 years at Motorola, Intel and nCube. Bill was one of the founders of nCube, a tech startup specializing in parallel processing. At one time, the nCube machine was considered the fastest supercomputer in the world. After leaving nCube, Bill switched careers and ventured into the wholesale baking industry as an entrepreneur. He spent the next 20 years running a bakery and worked closely with several family members while supplying baked goods to various top-tier retail chains. Known as a hard worker, he put his all into both careers.

Bill was a faithful member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. He married his wife, Kathleen Baldwin Hall, on September 14, 1967 in the Logan Utah Temple. Bill loved serving in the Church and was a bishop (1979-85), stake president (1993-2003) and a temple ordinance worker and sealer (2006-2016). Bill and Kathleen served a mission in the Boston Massachusetts Temple (2017-2018).

Baseball was a love of Bill’s, starting as a young bat boy for the team his father played on, the Smithfield Blue Soxs. Bill also cried whenever he watched the movie Field of Dreams. He was very studious, achieving nearly straight A’s throughout his academic career. Bill skipped the 5th grade and graduated cum laude from Utah State. One of his hobbies was photography, and Bill was a yearbook photographer his senior year at Sky View HS (class of ’65). Bill enjoyed playing the guitar and was in a dance band. He taught guitar lessons at Logan Music and Book, where he became more acquainted with his future wife Kathleen.

Bill was preceded in death by his father, Stan, his mother, Sara, and brother Randy. He is survived by his wife Kathleen, his six children, Jason, Jeffrey, Joshua, Joseph, Jaime and Jannah, his two sisters and three brothers, 23 grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Saturday, September 4, 2021 at 11:00 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel located at 17140 SW Bany Rd, Beaverton, OR 97007.