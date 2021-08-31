BSA names Jason Eborn new executive director of Old Ephraim District

Jason Eborn stands in front of the Logan Scout office Wednesday Aug. 30, 2021. He was named the scout executive for the the Old Ephraim District of the Crossroads of the West Council and began the position on Aug.1.

LOGAN – The Boy Scouts of America has named Jason Eborn the scout executive of the Old Ephraim District of the Crossroads of the West Council. He is working out of the Boyd and Merlene Ivie Scout Service Center located at 913 S. 100 W. in Logan.

He brings excitement, optimism and experience into the district. He is hoping to pass those traits to the troops he oversees.

“I’ve been with the scouting organization for going on 24 years,” he said.” I’ve directed five different scout camps.”

Eborn is the oldest of six other Eagle Scout brothers and he said it is has been a big part of his family for a long time.

“I started in 1998 working at the Trapper Trails Council in Rock Springs and Green River, ran Camp New Fork out of Pinedale, Wyoming,” Eborn said. “I’ve been to Boise, Ogden, New Hampshire, Pocatello and now Logan.”

The father of four, including two sons who earned Eagle Scout honors, is still optimistic about scouting.

“We took a big hit when the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints backed out of scouting. We needed a place to meet,” Eborn said. “We meet in the building that used to house our executive office. It is now a meeting place for Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, Ventures and Explorer Scouts.”

Before returning to Logan, he was working in the Daniel Webster BSA Council in New Hampshire. They asked him if wanted to move to Logan and it was closer to family, so he decided to do it. He said all his children and grandchildren live about an hour way.

“I earned a degree in secondary education from Utah State University and am currently working on a master’s degree from Southern New Hampshire University,” he said. “Someday, I may want to get into teaching.”

There are some 600 scouts in the district, and he said it is growing. They just opened an all-girl troop in Cache Valley.

“We are going to back-to-school nights to recruit,” Eborn said. “We have about 30 families in Brigham City interested in starting a troop.”

He said scouting is in his family and it has helped his boys, teaching them great leadership skills. They have all said their scouting skills have helped them in their professions.

The Boy Scouts of America at one time was the largest youth organization in the United States with 1.2 million participants. Robert Baden-Powel founded the organization in 1910. Things have changed in scouting over the last few years. For years, boys joined scouts at 8 years-old and were out when they turned 21 years-old. Today, the boys and girls can join at 5 years-old and stay until they are 21 years-old.