October 16, 1979 – August 22, 2021 (age 42)

Deyanira Zujeith (Martinez) Michener, age 41, left this world for her heavenly home on August 22, 2021. She leaves behind her loving husband John Michener and their three children — Ethan, Emma, and Elianna.

Deya was born on October 16, 1979, in San Antonio, Texas, to Hector Hugo Martinez and Virginia Isabel Rivas de Martinez. Deya was a first generation Mexican American, a proud Texan, and a proud American. She was a patriot who cared deeply about our country and preserving its values and freedoms for her children. This summer a video of her singing the national anthem at WalMart went viral.

In addition to being a talented singer, she loved shopping for and refinishing antiques. She had a gift for creating beauty and could transform old furniture and household items into works of art. Deya has always loved sunflowers. She incorporated her current favorite flower, the poppy, into the name of her recently created business – Poppy Hill Farms.

Deya graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in San Antonio in 1999. From 2002-2003 she was a full-time missionary for The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in the Carlsbad, California Mission. It was there that she met her husband John, and they were married in the Washington, DC Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints on April 21, 2005. John and Deya lived in Provo, Utah; Virginia Beach, Virginia; Keller, Texas; and Germantown, Maryland. At the time of her passing they resided in Rhome, Texas.

In addition to her husband and children, Deya is survived by her parents and her four brothers-Joel Martinez (Lisa), Emmanuel Martinez (Scarlett Mendieta), Israel Martinez (Alejandra), and Ismael Martinez. She will also be deeply missed by her mother-in-law Susan Michener, brother-in-law Eric Michener (Krista), and sisters-in-law Kirstin Michener, Rebecca Michener, and Nanette Opperman (Nolan), as well as numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and friends.

She was preceded in death by her maternal grandparents Fermina Luján de Rivas and Eugenio Rivas Hernández, her paternal grandparents Bertha Gonzalez de Martinez and Benedicto Martinez Jiménez, her father-in-law Edward Michener and her brother-in-law Christopher Michener.

A viewing will take place on Saturday, September 4, 2021, from 10:00 am to 11:30 am at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 91 E 200 S, Smithfield, UT 84335.