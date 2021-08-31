Elizabeth Eunice Decker Beckman

December 9, 1941 – August 28, 2021 (age 79)
Elizabeth was born to Alma and Rosalind Reeves Decker on December 9, 1941, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the youngest of four children and was blessed to be raised in a loving family. She graduated from Provo High School in 1960 and attended Brigham Young University, earning a degree in Childhood Development and Elementary Education, then began her 25 year career in education with Murray School District, where she taught kindergarten at Longview and Viewmont Elementary. Elizabeth was a dedicated teacher who helped lay the foundation for her students’ lives with love. Elizabeth married Lowell Kent Beckman on December 27, 1966, in the Manti, Utah temple. They were blessed with three children whom they raised in Sandy, Utah, and enjoyed a wonderful family life.
Elizabeth was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her strong testimony was humbly shared as she lived the gospel and as she loved and served those around her. She served in many church callings, her last being as a church service missionary at the Family History Library on Temple Square. Her kind and selfless ways influenced all with whom she came in contact. She will be dearly missed.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Jen (Ryan) Sawicki, Roger (Caroline) Beckman, Teresa (Shawn) Smith, 9 grandchildren (Colton, Samantha, Max, Presley, Paige, Lacy, Blakely, Hadley, and Harper), brother Wayne Decker, and many nieces and nephews.
Many thanks to the staff of The Gables Assisted Living and Memory Care in North Logan, Utah, for loving and caring for our mother as if she were your own and for Encompass Health and Hospice for helping her to be comfortable during the last year of her life as she endured advanced dementia.
A viewing will be held on Saturday, September 11, from 10:30-11:45 am with funeral services to follow at 12:00 pm at the Union 4th Ward chapel, 1834 East Creek Road in Sandy, Utah. Interment, Salt Lake City Cemetery.
Services will be live streamed and can be viewed online via the following link:
https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83410956788?pwd=eE45dXNSL3RLbGovTXpwYUpuUDZrdz09
Password: Beckman