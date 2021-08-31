December 9, 1941 – August 28, 2021 (age 79)

Elizabeth Eunice Decker Beckman left this earth to join her loved ones on the other side of the veil on August 28, 2021. She was a beloved wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and teacher.

Elizabeth was born to Alma and Rosalind Reeves Decker on December 9, 1941, in Salt Lake City, Utah. She was the youngest of four children and was blessed to be raised in a loving family. She graduated from Provo High School in 1960 and attended Brigham Young University, earning a degree in Childhood Development and Elementary Education, then began her 25 year career in education with Murray School District, where she taught kindergarten at Longview and Viewmont Elementary. Elizabeth was a dedicated teacher who helped lay the foundation for her students’ lives with love. Elizabeth married Lowell Kent Beckman on December 27, 1966, in the Manti, Utah temple. They were blessed with three children whom they raised in Sandy, Utah, and enjoyed a wonderful family life.

Elizabeth was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Her strong testimony was humbly shared as she lived the gospel and as she loved and served those around her. She served in many church callings, her last being as a church service missionary at the Family History Library on Temple Square. Her kind and selfless ways influenced all with whom she came in contact. She will be dearly missed.

Elizabeth is survived by her children, Jen (Ryan) Sawicki, Roger (Caroline) Beckman, Teresa (Shawn) Smith, 9 grandchildren (Colton, Samantha, Max, Presley, Paige, Lacy, Blakely, Hadley, and Harper), brother Wayne Decker, and many nieces and nephews.