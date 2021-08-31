Governor calls for more to be vaccinated as hospital beds dwindle

Photo by CDC

In the midst of Utah’s surging coronavirus cases, Gov. Spencer Cox sounded a warning about the state’s dwindling number of hospital beds during a Thursday morning media conference.

“We find ourselves at the breaking point of our hospitalizations,” he said. “Like all of you we’re sad that we’re here, we’re disappointed that we’re here, we wish we were not here. We don’t have to be here, but we are here. And, if there’s any good news over the past three and a half weeks, it’s that we have seen more and more people getting vaccinated and we know that vaccinations are the best way to prevent hospitalization.”

He also delivered a message to the state’s health care workers.

“We are grateful for your sacrifice and your service,” Gov. Cox declared. “And I am sorry that you are going through this again. My heart breaks for you, for the difficulty you are facing, the long nights and the hopelessness as you continue to deliver the best and most professional care anywhere in the world.”

He said there was a moment, four days earlier, when there were no ICU beds available in Utah; a situation that was corrected a few hours later.

The state’s report Tuesday of 1,218 new coronavirus infections adding that school-aged children account for 270 of the new cases. Seven new COVID deaths were also reported Tuesday and now 2,634 total coronavirus deaths since the start of the pandemic.

In northern Utah, 75 new COVID cases were reported and the district’s total case count grew to 24,637. There are now 23,738 considered to be “recovered”. Within the Bear River Health District 1,096 people have been hospitalized over the course of the pandemic.

Utah’s new rolling seven-day average for positive tests increased to 1,274 a day. Total positive cases in Utah during the pandemic now number 464,422.

Currently 77,236 people in northern Utah are fully vaccinated and 167,412 vaccine doses have been administered in the district.

Included in Idaho’s Tuesday COVID update are 2,331 coronavirus deaths and the new total of confirmed COVID-19 cases is 220,163. Case counts in the three southeast Idaho counties include 1,320 total positive cases in Franklin County, 464 in Bear Lake County and 401 in Oneida County.