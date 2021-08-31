Latricia Muir Bybee

August 31, 2021

November 26, 1956 – August 24, 2021 (age 64)

Latricia Muir Bybee passed away in Logan, UT on August 24, 2021.

Latricia will be interred in the Chesterfield Cemetery in Idaho.

Condolences may be expressed on www.allenmortuaries.com.

