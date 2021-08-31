Logan council incumbent looks forward to future library and plaza projects

Logan council incumbent Amy Anderson talks to Jason Williams on KVNU's For the People on 8-31-2021

LOGAN — Current Logan City council member and candidate for re-election Amy Anderson appeared on KVNU’s For the People program on Tuesday. She talked about why she decided to run again.

“When I ran four years ago, I don’t know that the reason has actually changed that much. But to me I feel that as a citizen we have rights and we have responsibilities, and we have the right to vote and we have the right to run and we have the right to many things. But we also have a responsibility to our community. So to me this is a way of fulfilling that responsibility,” she explained.

Anderson agreed that a lot is happening in Logan right now, some of it is change that’s been forced because of growth but some of the change has been intentional.

She served on the library board for the first two years of her term as they were sorting through a lot of potential options for different locations for the Logan Library.

“And now to have that settle on building in place, they’re going to be revealing those plans on Tuesday at our council meeting next week. So I’m excited to get to see those, since I’m not on the board right now, I haven’t seen them either, so I’m excited for that rollout. That’s definitely something that I feel will be a real boon to our community. I’m looking forward to that, I’m (also)looking forward to the completion of the Center Block project.”

For her that was particularly challenging because she was the chairperson when the public hearings on the initial proposal came through that included housing and a parking garage.

There was a lot of mixed opinion about that, but Anderson said it was an interesting time to manage the opportunity to let everybody feel they had a voice in that public forum.

She feels that really showed how the council, the mayor and the community work well together.

You can find out more about her campaign on Facebook. Search ‘Amy Anderson serving Logan City Council’.