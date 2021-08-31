Logan Regional Hospital reaches full capacity as local COVID cases continue to surge

LOGAN — Local officials announced Tuesday afternoon that Logan Regional Hospital had reached 100 percent capacity in many of its nursing units, as local doctors are dealing with the current surge of coronavirus patients. The joint message came as hospital and Bear River Health Department (BRHD) officials pleaded for residents to get vaccinated and wear a mask.

Taki May, Logan Regional Hospital Medical Director said, “This situation is dire and means if there are urgent cases, there is nowhere for them to go at our hospital, and even less ability to transfer them outside of our hospital as most facilities in our state are in a similar situation. The past 18 months have been exhausting for our caregivers and this pandemic has taken a huge toll on all of us mentally and emotionally. The path to healing for our own mental health is the ending of the pandemic.”

Administrators report the hospital doesn’t have open beds in their Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and Medical Nursing unit. The Emergency Department is consistently treating over 100 patients in a 24-hour period (up 33 percent from normal volumes) and in the last 24 hours treated well over 100 patients, 25 percent of who required admission to the hospital. 40 percent of patients in the ICU and Medical Unit are COVID positive, and 95 percent of the COVID-19 have not been fully vaccinated.

The announcement advised individuals seeking emergency services not to delay care. Health care resources including telehealth, urgent care, and emergency medicine, was recommended as possible hospital alternatives.

Hospital and BRHD officials once again pleaded with the community to get vaccinated. Stay home if you are sick. Get tested if you are symptomatic. Wear a mask and do whatever else possible to prevent further spread of COVID-19.

The statement from May, along with Bear River Health Department Health Officer Jordan Mathis, and Logan Regional Administrator Brandon McBride said, “We are in a crisis right now and are pleading with you to play your part to help our health care workers and our community.”

will@cvradio.com