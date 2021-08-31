January 15, 1920 – August 30, 2021 (age 101)

Reynold King Watkins, 101, passed away August 30, 2021 at the home of his daughter in Bear River City, Utah. He was born January 15, 1920 in Garland, Utah. He was the first of five children of George Reynold and Rhoda King Watkins.

Reynold was raised in Hiawatha, Utah, Fairbanks, Alaska, and Salt Lake City, Utah. As a youth, Reynold excelled in school, music, and sports. He served in the Spanish American Mission presided over by his future father-in-law, David Franklin Haymore. He was a naval officer during World War II (landing ships) and retired, Commander US Naval Reserve.

He married Annie Elaine Haymore of Tucson Arizona on December 21, 1944, in the Mesa LDS Temple. Reynold obtained degrees in Civil Engineering from the University of Utah (BS), Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MS) and Iowa State College (PhD). He discovered his professional life’s work when he studied buried structures at Iowa State College under his close mentor Merlin Grant Spangler.

Reynold served on the faculty at Utah State University for over 60 years. He was recognized as a pioneer in buried structures and in the advancement of pipeline technology. He founded the USU Buried Structures Laboratory and developed an improved mathematical formula used in pipe design. He published extensively and directed courses around the world on the structural performance of buried pipes.

Reynold demonstrated devotion to God, family, and his fellowman. He served in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints including bishop of the North Logan Ward and president of the USU Second Stake. Reynold and his late wife, Elaine, raised eleven children in North Logan, Utah. He taught his children and grandchildren to love learning, beautiful music, silly dances, affectionate nicknames, Saturday breakfasts, visits and treats in his office, and family prayer.

Reynold is survived by 11 of their 12 children: Adonna Drake (Ron), Elizabeth Gill (Noel), Susan Lucas (Bob), Glen Watkins (Maurine), Phyllis Leavitt (Kim), Wayne Watkins (Lynn), Nadine Edwards (Boyd), Elaine Hawkes (Brad), Kaye Frost (Tim), Aldon Watkins (Michele), and Paula Scott (Deron), 52 grandchildren, 104 great grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by siblings Phyllis McGhie and Richard C. Watkins.

He was preceded in death by his wife Elaine, an infant daughter Renee, his parents and two siblings, George Elwin Watkins and Nadine Evans.

Funeral services will be held 4 September 2021 at noon at the 1850 North 400 East, North Logan, Utah LDS meetinghouse.

A visitation will be held prior to the funeral from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m.

Interment will be at the Logan City Cemetery.

Arrangements entrusted to the care of Allen Mortuary of North Logan.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.