Rocio Lopez Guadaramma

February 1, 1970 – August 27, 2021 (age 51)

On the morning of Friday, August 27, 2021, Our beloved Mother, Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Friend, Rocio Guadarrama passed away peacefully and returned to our Father in Heaven.

Roció was born on February 1, 1970 in Mexico City, Mexico to Virgilio Guadarrama and Maria Isabel Lopez.

She was a member of St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church and was a woman of great faith.

Although she was battling cancer, she never let it show. She was always full of life and happiness.

Surviving is her son whom she deeply loved and cared for, Jordy Eli Ojeda, her Mother, Maria Isabel Guadarrama, her siblings; Hector (Rebecca Guadarrama ), Maribel Guadarrama (Juan Carlos Barron Juarez) Fidencio (Grisela Guadarrama), Carlos (Raquel Guadarrama), Marcos Guadarrama, Mario (Julia Guadarrama), Elvia Daniels, Yolanda (Brant Hayward), Ulvia Guadarrama, Maria Guadarrama, and many nieces and nephews.

She was proceeded in death by her Father, Virgilio and a brother who passed away as an infant.

A viewing will be held on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 from 6:00 PM – 8:00 PM at Allen-Hall Mortuary 34 E Center St, Logan, UT, 84321.

Funeral Mass will be held at Noon on Thursday, September 2, 2021 at St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church 725 South 250 East Hyde Park, Utah 84318

Interment will follow at the Logan City Cemetery

On behalf of the Guadarrama family, we thank everyone for their prayers and condolences

Viewing services will be live streamed and may be viewed at

https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83824861955?pwd=MUtYK2ZsRDY4eXFOSEFzNXpwd3BMdz09

Password: Rocio