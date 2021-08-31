Smithfield man sentenced to 10 days in jail for groping teenage girl

Booking photo for Gabriel Hanrion (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 25-year-old Smithfield man has been sentenced to less than two-weeks in jail for sexually assaulting a woman a year ago. Gabriel J. Hanrion was originally arrested in May 2020 after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

Hanrion was sentenced in 1st District Court Monday afternoon. He previously accepted a plea deal, pleading guilty to an amended count of sexual battery, a class A misdemeanor.

Hanrion was originally charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor after the victim, a 17-year-old girl, reported being raped by Hanrion. The two were co-workers at a local restaurant.

The girl explained that early on the morning of Mar. 2, 2020 she began texting Hanrion because she couldn’t sleep. She mentioned that the two had been in a friendship for several months. As their conversation continued, the defendant asked her to come over to his home because he wanted someone to cuddle with and she agreed.

The girl told officers that the two began watching a movie when the suspect began kissing her. She went onto say that before she could even comprehend what was occurring, Hanrion was raping her.

During Monday’s court hearing, the victim told Hanrion, he would never be able to understand how he had used and abused her. She described how he had used his position as her manager at the restaurant to coerce her into having a relationship with him.

Despite previously agreeing to a plea deal between Hanrion and prosecutors, the victim continued to maintain that she had been raped. She said, no mater how many days the defendant serves in jail, it wouldn’t be enough.

Hanrion didn’t speak during the 15 minute hearing. His attorney, Melissa Fulkerson said he had always showed responsibility for what he had done.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck said there was no question that what Hanrion did was wrong. She angrily told him, “unless you hear the words ‘yes,’ you don’t do what you did.”

Hanrion was sentenced to serve 10 days in jail, followed by 30 days of home confinement. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victim.

