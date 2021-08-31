Trial scheduled for convicted Idaho child molester facing similar charges in Logan court

LOGAN — A trial has been scheduled for a 63-year-old man suspected of sexually abusing a child more than 10 years ago. Otto “Dewey” Kennedy has been in the Cache County Jail since being arrested in October 2020.

Kennedy participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail. He was previously charged with seven counts of aggravated sexual abuse of a child, a first-degree felony.

Public defender Mike McGinnis asked the court for the four day jury trial, after previous attempts to reach a plea deal were unsuccessful. The trial was set for Feb. 1-4.

According to an arrest warrant, in February 2019, Kennedy was arrested by Preston City police after he was caught in the act of molesting the 2-year-old child. He was later convicted and sentenced to serve between 5-10 years in prison.

During the investigation, the officer learned of an older case where Kennedy had allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old River Heights girl. The victim had claimed that she had been molested multiple times. There were also allegations that he kept child pornography in the home, which Kennedy later denied.

The case however was later closed because deputies could not locate the suspect.

While Kennedy was facing charges in Idaho, he was interviewed by a detective at the Cache County Sheriff’s Office, where he admitted to engaging in a “sexual relationship” with the girl for a two-month period, saying the girl “would not leave him alone.”

The detective also received a letter, allegedly written by Kennedy to the teenage victim. In it, he apologized for what he did and stated, “I had no right…to touch you in that manner.”

Kennedy didn’t speak during Monday’s hearing. He is currently being held in jail on $100,000 bail and is scheduled to appear again in court Jan. 10. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

