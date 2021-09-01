Disqualified primary candidates back in the running in Lewiston

After being disqualified in the Aug. 10 primary election on a technicality, four candidates are back in the running for a two-year term on the Lewiston City Council.

LEWISTON – Despite their disqualification during the Aug. 10 municipal primary, four candidates are back in the running for a two-year seat on the Lewiston City Council.

Those candidates — all of whom have now filed to run on a write-in basis in the November general election – are Brenda K. Link, Ned K. Simpler, Kade B. Tarbet and Regan Wheeler.

City officials here say those candidates were disqualified in the primary through no fault of their own, but rather on a technicality.

Under state law, all municipal primary candidates were required to file campaign financial disclosure statements not later than Aug. 6.

Following the primary balloting, Lewiston City Recorder Dona Flint admitted that, due to a miscommunication with state officials, she had failed to notify Link, Simpler, Tarbet and Wheeler of that requirement.

Due to that failure, the 377 ballots cast during the primary for Lewiston’s two-year seat on the city council were invalidated.

Since the primary, Flint has left her position as city recorder for Lewiston.

In November, Lewiston voters will decide who will hold a total of three seats on their city council.

Two of those city council seats are for four-year terms. Since only Brooke E. Hyer, John H. Morrison and Sigrid R. Roderer have filed as candidates for those seats, primary balloting was not necessary in those races.

In the race for a single two-year seat on the council, Lewiston residents will choose between Link, Simpler, Tarbet and Wheeler.

Also in Lewiston, Jeff W. Hall and K. Roy Hall are seeking to replace outgoing Kelly Field as mayor.

The outcome of those contests will be determined during the Nov. 2 municipal election.