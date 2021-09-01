New trial set for Logan man accused of raping young girl years ago

Gavel. Photo by Bill Oxford on Unsplash

LOGAN — A new jury trial has been scheduled for a 36-year-old former Logan man charged with allegedly raping a child more than eight years ago. Guillermo “Gizmo” Farias is being held in the Cache County Jail since being arrested on a warrant in April.

Farias appeared in 1st District Court Tuesday afternoon for a status hearing. He was previously charged with rape of a child, a first-degree felony; and three counts of sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

Farias’ previous trial was postponed in July, after his former attorney was disbarred due to an unrelated case.

During Tuesday’s hearing, newly hired defense attorney Dale Boam said he was quickly getting up to speed on the case. He asked the court for a new jury trial.

Judge Angela Fonnesbeck rescheduled the trial to begin Jan. 25-28. She also ordered Farias to appear again in court Dec. 20 for a final pretrial conference.

According to the arrest warrant, Logan City police officers were contacted by the alleged victim last year. She described how Farias, a family acquaintance, raped her when she was 12-years-old more than nine years ago.

The incident reportedly occurred when the girl and an 18-year-old family friend went to Farias’ residence in Logan. On that night, the girl was provided alcohol and fell asleep on a couch. She later woke up to discover the suspect pulling her from the couch. He allegedly raped her as she pushed him away and told him “no.”

Farias has pleaded not guilty to the charges. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

Individuals arrested and charged in complaints are presumed innocent unless or until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in court.

will@cvradio.com