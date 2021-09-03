High School Football Scoreboard: Sept. 3, 2021

Photo by Cindee Reeder

REGION 11

Ridgeline 41, Woods Cross 12

– Next week: Ridgeline (4-0) vs Green Canyon (4-0) on Thursday, Sept. 9th at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 104.5 The Ranch in Cache County, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Highland, ID 47, Logan 13

– Next week: Logan (3-1) at Mountain Crest (1-3) at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on KVNU 610 AM / 102.1 FM, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Mountain Ridge 26, Sky View 10

– Next week: Sky View (2-2) vs Bear River (0-4) at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 106.9 FM / 1390 AM The FAN, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Green Canyon 24, Morgan 21

– Next week: Green Canyon (4-0) at Ridgeline (4-0) on Thursday, Sept. 9th at 7 p.m. The game will be broadcast on 100.9 FM LiteFM, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Bonneville 31, Mountain Crest 7

– Next week: Mountain Crest (1-3) vs Logan (3-1) at 7 p.m.. The game will be broadcast on 107.7 KLZX, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

Box Elder 14, Bear River 6

– Next week: Bear River (0-4) at Sky View (2-2). The game will be broadcast on 104.9 The Ranch in Box Elder County, streaming online here, and video streamed here on Cache Valley Daily.

BOX ELDER BEES

– Next week: Box Elder (1-3) vs Northridge (3-1) at 7 p.m.

RICH REBELS

Rich 31, Cokeville, WY 6

– Next week: Rich (1-2) vs Parowan at 4 p.m.

IDAHO

Preston 28, Star Valley, WY 27

– Next week: Preston (2-1) at Bonneville at 7 p.m.

West Side 27, Snake River 0

– Next week: West Side (2-0) at Marsh Valley at 7:30 p.m.

Bear Lake 20, Jackson Hole, WY 8

– Next week: Bear Lake (2-0) vs Firth at Holt Arena at 5:30 p.m.

Malad 30, Ririe 0

– Next week: Malad (1-1) at North Fremont at 7 p.m.