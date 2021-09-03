Inaugural RPI rankings released for 2021 girls soccer

SMITHFIELD – Four of the top five teams in the inaugural RPI rankings for girls soccer come from Region 11, with the Mountain Crest Mustangs on top. The Utah High School Activities Association (UHSAA) released the first rankings of the season on Thursday, Sept. 2.

#1 – The Mountain Crest Mustangs (6-1) find themselves on top of 4A after four shutouts so far and a big 6-1 win over Sky View in Smithfield on Wednesday. The Mustangs have scored 36 goals on the year while only giving up eight.

#3 – Sky View is 6-2 overall on the season and is ranked third in 4A. Besides the Bobcats’ first loss in Region 11 play on Wednesday, Sky View lost 2-1 to Ogden on Aug. 19th. Overall, Sky View has scored 32 goals on the season while only giving up nine.

#4 – Green Canyon (3-4) is ranked 4th in the inaugural rankings after having won three games in a row. The Wolves had a rough start to their season, but have since defeated Spanish Fork, Pocatello and Logan. The Wolves have scored 12 goals on the year so far while giving up 16.

#5 – Coming in at #5 in the rankings is Ridgeline (3-4). The Riverhawks have not been blown out of any of their games, but have also not been able to blow out any of their opponents either. Ridgeline has scored 12 goals on the season while giving up nine.

#8 – The Logan Grizzlies (2-5) struggled to find the net through the first four games of the season, then won two in a row with victories over Judge Memorial and Rowland Hall. To start Region 11 play, the Grizzlies lost to Green Canyon 3-0 and have been outscored on the season 6-19.

#9 – Similar to Logan, Bear River (2-5) struggled in their first three games, getting outscored 10-2. The Bears were able to turn the tables and defeat Ben Lomond and St. Joseph by a combined 9-1 then lost to Juan Diego in a shootout. Bear River lost to Ridgeline 4-0 in their Region 11 opener. The Bears have scored 12 goals on the year while giving up 16.