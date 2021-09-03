Over 450 new state cases of COVID involve school-age kids

LOGAN — The Friday report from the Utah Department of Health (UDOH) lists 1,635 new cases since Thursday. From that number, 453 are school-age children: 163 cases in children ages five to 10, 122 cases in children ages 11-13, and 168 cases in children ages 14-18.

The Bear River Health District lists 107 new cases since Thursday.

UDOH reports 2,658 total deaths, which includes six new deaths Friday.

There are 503 people currently hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the beginning of the outbreak are 20,394.

Total positive cases since March 2020 now number 469,429 in Utah.