Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints announce Casper Wyoming Temple groundbreaking

Map showing the location of the Casper Wyoming Temple (Courtesy: The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)

Leaders of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints have announced that groundbreaking for the Casper Wyoming Temple will be held Oct. 9. The Church’s First Presidency announced the ceremony and location of the temple Friday morning.

The single-story temple of approximately 10,000 square feet will be built on a 9.5-acre site, located at the intersection of Wyoming Boulevard Southwest and Eagle Drive.

Elder S. Gifford Nielsen of the Seventy will preside at the event. Due to coronavirus restrictions, attendance at the site will be by invitation only.

Wyoming is home to more than 65,000 members of the church in approximately 170 congregations. The new temple will be the state’s second. The other is the Star Valley Wyoming Temple.

The Casper Wyoming Temple was announced in April 2021 by Church President Russell M. Nelson. At that same time, the Smithfield Utah Temple was announced. In June, the location near 800 West 100 North was announced, however groundbreaking details have not been released.

will@cvradio.com