Logan Canyon closed temporarily after fatal motorcycle crash

Written by Will Feelright
September 4, 2021

LOGAN — A crash in Logan Canyon has reportedly killed on individual. The accident occurred Saturday afternoon, in the Wood Camp area, near mile marker 472.

According to emergency radio traffic, a truck struck a motorcyclist. First responders to arrive on the scene reported the rider of the motorcycle was dead.

Utah Highway Patrol troopers closed Logan Canyon in both directions while they investigated and cleared the accident.

The motorcyclist’s identity has not been released, pending notification of family.

