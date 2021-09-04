Vehicle crash in southern Idaho kills two men

BLACKFOOD, Idaho — Police are investigating a vehicle crash that killed two men Friday night. The accident was reported around 11 p.m. on Highway 91, north of Blackfoot, Idaho.
Idaho State Police report Andrew Ramsey, a 22-year-old man from Idaho Falls was driving a 2010 Subaru Impreza. Eric Dana, a 26-year-old man from Ammon was in the passenger seat.
The two were traveling northbound on the highway when the vehicle left the roadway and struck a power pole.
Police report neither occupant was wearing a seat belt.
Ramsey was ejected from the car while Dana remained inside. Both men succumbed to their injuries at the scene.
The highway was blocked for approximately three and a half hours while crews cleared the accident.
This crash is under investigation by the Idaho State Police.
