USU Code Blue Alert warns of alleged sexual assault during first week of school

LOGAN — Law enforcement are again warning USU students about an alleged sexual assault that occurred as school started on the Logan campus. The Code Blue Alert was issued Saturday night, days after a previous alert cautioned about a rise of alleged break-ins at the university.

According to the latest alert, a sexual assault reportedly occurred on Aug. 31, 2021 at 11:30 pm, in the vicinity of the Logan Cemetery and Central Suites Housing. An unknown male entered a vehicle occupied by a female student and forced himself upon her. The suspect then left the scene.

Students were encouraged to be aware of their surroundings, don’t travel alone when possible, and report any suspicious incidents to 911.

The alert, which was sent to students, faculty and staff, also encouraged the campus community to be an Upstander, by standing up if someone is speaking or behaving in a disrespectful or inappropriate way. It also advised everyone to understand consent, know about campus resources, don’t be intimidated by fear, and trust your instincts.

So far no arrests have been made according to jail reports.

The alert warned, sexual assault, also called fondling, is prohibited by Utah law and university policies. Conviction could lead to university actions including probation, suspension, or expulsion.

On Monday, the university issued a similar warning after several incidents had been reported about individuals attempting to enter others’ residences or otherwise exhibiting suspicious behavior.

