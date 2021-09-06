December 27, 1977 – September 04, 2021 (age 43)

Carolee Carter Aquila, 43 of Pocatello Idaho, passed away Saturday, September 4, 2021. She passed peacefully at home, free from pain with her son and amazing husband at her side. Carolee died after a long battle with rare liver cancer. Carolee was born on December 27, 1977, in Ogden Utah, the daughter of Jerry D. and LaVerna Carter. Carolee was the youngest of seven children. Carolee was raised in Preston, Idaho, and graduated from Preston High School in 1996.

Carolee married Anthony James Aquila on May 5, 2000, in Salt Lake City and was sealed in the Salt Lake City Temple on June 23, 2012. They lived in Salt Lake and then in Arizona for several years and recently moved to Pocatello Idaho.

Carolee leaves behind the perfect husband for her, Anthony, and their four amazing children; Antonio Aquila 14, Adrianna Aquila 12, Sophia Aquila 9, Alexander Aquila 5. Carolee enjoyed working with the elderly in rest homes and was in the nursing program at Mesa Community College in Arizona. Carolee was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her kids most of all. She enjoyed shopping, traveling, hiking, cycling, exploring Lake Powell, and shopping.

Carolee was the most incredible woman, as she battled 3 cancers throughout her life. She was also able to raise four wonderful children that love her. She will be greatly missed by all. She had incredible quiet strength and a kind heart.

Carolee is survived by her husband Anthony; her children, Antonio, Adrianna, Sophia, and Alexander Aquila. Her mother LaVerna Carter, her sibling Trent (MaRee) Carter of Preston, Darin (Meleese) Carter of Preston, Caleen Williams of West Jordon, Quivon (Cherie) of Preston, Cameo (Ryan) Morris Cypress, Texas.

Carolee is preceded in death by; her father Jerry D. Carter, her sister Carolyn Carter, and her brother-in-law Stephen Williams.

A memorial fund to help the family with final expenses has been set at https://gofund.me/fb65cf49 Paying Tribute to Carolee and Family, organized by Jennifer Crane. If you prefer you can also make a donation towards the burial expense directly at https://www.franklincountyfuneral.com/payments.

We would like to thank Idaho Central Credit Union for the wonderful help they have provided. We would also like to thank the Highland 12th Ward, and neighbors for their love and support. We would also like to thank the staff of Portneuf Cancer Center, for their love and care.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 11:00 am Saturday, September 11, 2021, at the Highland 12th Ward building located at 2300 Butte Street, Pocatello, Idaho.

There will be a visitation for friends and family also at the church on Friday evening September 10, 2021, from 6:00 to 8:00 pm and again on Saturday from 9:30 to 10:30 prior to the services.

Interment graveside services will reconvene at 3:00 p.m. at the Preston Cemetery, Preston, Idaho.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Franklin County Funeral Home in Preston, Idaho.

