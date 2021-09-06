Chester “Chet” Rex Warner passed away on September 3, 2021, at Mission at Maple Springs in Brigham City, Utah at the age of 85. He was born to Charles Emmet Warner and Kathleen Gertrude Rex on December 18, 1935, in Marvel, Colorado. He graduated from Silverton High School in Colorado. He lived in Colorado for 27 years, in Nevada for 9 years and in Utah for 65 years. He enlisted in the Armed Forces January 5, 1954, and served 4 years at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho with the Sac program. He retired as a Senior Master Sargent on December 18, 1995, from Hill Air Force Base.

He married his wife, Ruby Marie Foster, on October 22, 1957, in Durango, Colorado and were together for 63 years. The couple was blessed with 5 children, 2 sons and 3 daughters. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a stake mission in Las Vegas, Nevada, at the LDS cannery. He also fulfilled many callings, among them, Advisor to the Explorer Troop, home teacher and Stake Athletic Director.

Chester was an active member of the VFW and also served as a board member for Members First Credit Union. He loved to referee for youth sports

In his spare time, he enjoyed many hobbies, including camping at Bear Lake, leather work, wood working, bowling, baseball and basketball. He was a huge Denver Broncos fan. He and Ruby would take many trips and became known as world travelers.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ruby; children: Charles E. (Lisa) Warner, David “Hoot” Warner, Linda Hansen, Charlene (Sam) Winzler, Amber (E.J.) Anderson; 21 grandchildren; 30 great-grandchildren; and 1 great-great-grandchild.

He is preceded in death by his parents; 7 siblings; and 1 great-grandson.

Funeral Services will be held at Willard First Ward/ Hargus Hill Ward, 80 North 100 West, Willard, Utah on Friday, September 10th at 10:00 a.m.

Interment will be at Evergreen Memorial Park, 100 North Monroe Blvd, Ogden, Utah.

The family wishes to express their thanks to the staff at the Mission at Maple Springs, Dr. Vincent Hansen and Dr. Elena James.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.