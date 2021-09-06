Destin Reed Christense

March 15, 2005 – September 2, 2021 (age 16)

Destin Reed Christensen, beloved grandson, son, brother, nephew, and friend passed away at his home in Newton, Utah, on September 2, 2021. Destin was born on March 15, 2005 in Logan Utah and came to live with his grandfather, Randy R. Christensen at a young age.

Destin greatly enjoyed time spent with family and friends. Destin was a dedicated member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and fulfilled his duties as a Priest in the Newton 2nd ward. Destin excelled in everything he put his heart into. As a proud member of the Green Canyon High School football and Lacrosse teams he learned new skills, further developed his athletic talents, and became good friends with his teammates.

He leaves behind his devoted grandfather, Randy R. Christensen, his parents, grandmother, aunts and uncles and cousins. Destin you came into our lives and have forever changed them for the better, we will be forever grateful for the time we were able to spend with you.

Memorial services will be held Wednesday, September 8, 2021 at 12 noon in the Newton LDS Chapel located at 12 South 100 West, Newton, UT.

Family and friends may attend a viewing 10-11:40 a.m. prior to the services.

Interment will be in the Logan City Cemetery.

Funeral arrangements by Allen-Hall Mortuary.

Memories and condolences may be shared with the family online at www.allenmortuaries.com.

In lieu of flowers, please support your local school sports programs.