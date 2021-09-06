Frances Hamon was born March 23, 1939 and left this world to rejoin her husband, parents, sisters Anna, Gene, Wanda and brother Frands on September 3, 2021.

She was born on the kitchen table in her parents’ house in Blanding, Utah 15 minutes before her twin brother Frands. Her parents were Henry Eugene and Jennie Ozella Rowley Peterson.

She married Jack Hamon on February 15, 1965 in Reno, Nevada and they were sealed together on June 6, 2017. They had four children. Jay (Holly) Hamon Wetumpka, Alabama; Lorelei Hamon Nounan, Idaho; Billy Hamon, California and Jolene Maguire Buhl, Idaho She also helped raise her granddaughter Rainy Maguire before she had a stroke and moved in with her daughter Lorelei.

She worked road construction for many years with her husband putting reflector posts in and saw many new roads go in across the United States. She also worked making pizza crusts and vegetable gel caps while calling Lehi, Utah home. When Lehi started to grow in 2002, they sold their place in Lehi and moved to Castleford, Idaho in 2003.

She was an active member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter day Saints. She was a nursery and Sunbeam teacher for many years in her Buhl ward. When she moved to Nounan, she started going every Thursday to the Star Valley Temple with her daughter to do family names. This brought her great joy.

She will be greatly missed by the many people whose lives that she has touched.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Matthews Mortuary.